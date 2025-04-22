Ayaz Expresses Grief Over Jamshoro Van Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives in the Jamshoro van accident.
In a statement released by the National Assembly Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.
Ayaz Sadiq also directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate and comprehensive medical assistance to the injured.
He emphasized the urgent need for effective measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.
“May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give patience and strength to the bereaved families,” said the Speaker, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.
