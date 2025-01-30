- Home
Ayaz Expresses Grief Over Tragic Collision Of Passenger Aircraft With Military Helicopter Near Washington DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic collision of a passenger aircraft and a military helicopter near Washington, DC which resulted in the loss of more than 60 precious lives.
In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq extended his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this devastating accident.
He said the people and Parliament of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and express their full support and sympathy with the American people and the U.S Congress in this moment of grief.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that such tragic incidents are a sorrowful reminder of the fragility of human life and cause deep distress for all of humanity.
