Ayaz Expresses Grief Over Tragic Loss Of 12 Lives In Upper Dir Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of 12 lives due to a landslide on a house in Upper Dir.

In his message, he extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives and for the bereaved families to be granted patience during this difficult time.

