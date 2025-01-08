Ayaz expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and Members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process.

In his statement, he clarified that his role in government-opposition negotiations is purely that of a facilitator, and arranging a meeting with the party's founding chairman is neither his mandate nor his responsibility.

He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the Speaker's office were not positively received.

He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, he stated that if PTI leaders believe that he should withdraw from the negotiation process, then he is willing to consider such proposal to upheld the neutrality and integrity of the Speaker’s office.

NA Speaker also emphasized that his visit to abroad does not hinder his ability to arrange meetings. He stated that he is always ready to facilitate such arrangements upon the request of the government and opposition.