Ayaz Expresses Regret Over Allegations By PTI Leaders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and Members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and Members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process.
In his statement, he clarified that his role in government-opposition negotiations is purely that of a facilitator, and arranging a meeting with the party's founding chairman is neither his mandate nor his responsibility.
He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the Speaker's office were not positively received.
He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.
Furthermore, he stated that if PTI leaders believe that he should withdraw from the negotiation process, then he is willing to consider such proposal to upheld the neutrality and integrity of the Speaker’s office.
NA Speaker also emphasized that his visit to abroad does not hinder his ability to arrange meetings. He stated that he is always ready to facilitate such arrangements upon the request of the government and opposition.
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter9 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'9 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification9 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi28 minutes ago
-
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder28 minutes ago
-
Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens at NAPA21 minutes ago
-
Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to establish seed bank26 minutes ago
-
NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, minerals contracts: DG21 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disappearance21 minutes ago
-
PFUJ workers reaffirm commitment to press freedom14 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels, Commerce Ministry organize TRACES training session14 minutes ago