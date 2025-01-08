Open Menu

Ayaz Expresses Regret Over Allegations By PTI Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Ayaz expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and Members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and Members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process.

In his statement, he clarified that his role in government-opposition negotiations is purely that of a facilitator, and arranging a meeting with the party's founding chairman is neither his mandate nor his responsibility.

He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the Speaker's office were not positively received.

He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, he stated that if PTI leaders believe that he should withdraw from the negotiation process, then he is willing to consider such proposal to upheld the neutrality and integrity of the Speaker’s office.

NA Speaker also emphasized that his visit to abroad does not hinder his ability to arrange meetings. He stated that he is always ready to facilitate such arrangements upon the request of the government and opposition.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree ..

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

9 minutes ago
 Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

9 minutes ago
 LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, ..

LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

9 minutes ago
 'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitio ..

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

9 minutes ago
 SSP directs members of social media groups to refr ..

SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..

9 minutes ago
 First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

6 minutes ago
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

30 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

28 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

28 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

28 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

28 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan