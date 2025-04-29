Ayaz expresses satisfaction over unanimous decisions of CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the unanimous decisions taken during the recent meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), terming them a positive step towards strengthening the federation.

While commending the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Ministers of all provinces, he appreciated their commitment to resolving national matters including issues related to irrigation through mutual understanding and consensus.

He said Pakistan’s political and national leadership has always prioritized national interests. “The successful meeting of CCI also demonstrated that dialogue and negotiation can lead to effective solutions,” he added.

Highlighting the unity displayed at the CCI platform, the Speaker emphasized that the consensus-driven decisions have sent a clear and powerful message to adversaries Pakistan's leadership stands united on matters of national importance.

On the incident in Pahalgam, the Speaker denounced the false allegations made by the Indian government and exposed their baseless nature.

He said that despite Pakistan’s offer for cooperation, India has yet to respond, which reflects its non-serious attitude.

The Speaker declared that any act of aggression will be met with a resolute response and the entire nation will stand united like a solid wall in defense of the homeland.