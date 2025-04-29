Ayaz Expresses Satisfaction Over Unanimous Decisions Of CCI
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the unanimous decisions taken during the recent meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), terming them a positive step towards strengthening the federation.
While commending the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Ministers of all provinces, he appreciated their commitment to resolving national matters including issues related to irrigation through mutual understanding and consensus.
He said Pakistan’s political and national leadership has always prioritized national interests. “The successful meeting of CCI also demonstrated that dialogue and negotiation can lead to effective solutions,” he added.
Highlighting the unity displayed at the CCI platform, the Speaker emphasized that the consensus-driven decisions have sent a clear and powerful message to adversaries Pakistan's leadership stands united on matters of national importance.
On the incident in Pahalgam, the Speaker denounced the false allegations made by the Indian government and exposed their baseless nature.
He said that despite Pakistan’s offer for cooperation, India has yet to respond, which reflects its non-serious attitude.
The Speaker declared that any act of aggression will be met with a resolute response and the entire nation will stand united like a solid wall in defense of the homeland.
Recent Stories
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz expresses satisfaction over unanimous decisions of CCI8 minutes ago
-
Haripur Wildlife Division faces manpower shortage and operational crisis8 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for relentless efforts in anti-polio drive8 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister chairs workshop on sesame cultivation and value addition8 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney8 minutes ago
-
First Hajj Flight of 2025 departs from Islamabad with 427 Pilgrims18 minutes ago
-
350 wheelchairs distributed to hospitals under PPHI Sindh18 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 16 suspects, seize illegal weapons & narcotics18 minutes ago
-
Explosion near DSP Syed Murjan's vehicle, no casualties reported28 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney28 minutes ago
-
AIOU awards scholarships and grants to 251 outstanding students38 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps38 minutes ago