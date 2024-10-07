Open Menu

Ayaz Expresses Solidarity With Bereaved Families Of Martyrs Of 8th October, 2005 Earthquakes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Ayaz expresses solidarity with bereaved families of martyrs of 8th October, 2005 earthquakes

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood.

He further said that the entire nation shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones during the earthquake of October 8, he expressed these views, in his message on the eve of commemorating the martyrs of the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The Speaker expressed the grief over irreparable loss of more than 80,000 people, belonging to Azad Kashmir & Northern Areas, due to the earthquake.

He further said that during the October 8 earthquake, the entire nation extended complete social and financial support to their distressed brothers & sisters.

While lauding the rescue & relief efforts made by the entire nation, he stated that the support extended to the victims gave them courage & strength to recover mentally & physically.

Speaker Sadiq, while recalling the resolve of the entire nation to assist the victims of the October 8 earthquakes, stated, yet again we are in need of that same unity & solidarity.

He reiterated that the contemporary challenges being faced by the nation also need to be addressed with that exact unity & brotherhood.

He also prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of those martyred in the earthquake of October 8, 2005 and to protect the country from such calamities in the future.

Related Topics

National Assembly Earthquake Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir October From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

3 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

16 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

16 minutes ago
 PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic prog ..

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

7 minutes ago
 DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open d ..

DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy

7 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against ..

JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

7 minutes ago
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, s ..

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

7 minutes ago
 Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidari ..

Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..

16 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign

4 minutes ago
 PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern w ..

PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to pr ..

KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan