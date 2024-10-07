- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ayaz expresses solidarity with bereaved families of martyrs of 8th October, 2005 earthquakes
Ayaz Expresses Solidarity With Bereaved Families Of Martyrs Of 8th October, 2005 Earthquakes
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood.
He further said that the entire nation shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones during the earthquake of October 8, he expressed these views, in his message on the eve of commemorating the martyrs of the October 8, 2005 earthquake.
The Speaker expressed the grief over irreparable loss of more than 80,000 people, belonging to Azad Kashmir & Northern Areas, due to the earthquake.
He further said that during the October 8 earthquake, the entire nation extended complete social and financial support to their distressed brothers & sisters.
While lauding the rescue & relief efforts made by the entire nation, he stated that the support extended to the victims gave them courage & strength to recover mentally & physically.
Speaker Sadiq, while recalling the resolve of the entire nation to assist the victims of the October 8 earthquakes, stated, yet again we are in need of that same unity & solidarity.
He reiterated that the contemporary challenges being faced by the nation also need to be addressed with that exact unity & brotherhood.
He also prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of those martyred in the earthquake of October 8, 2005 and to protect the country from such calamities in the future.
Recent Stories
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held3 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur16 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP16 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq7 minutes ago
-
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy7 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression7 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed7 minutes ago
-
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’7 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign4 minutes ago
-
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP House4 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in4 minutes ago