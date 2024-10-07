Ayaz expresses solidarity with bereaved families of martyrs of 8th October, 2005 earthquakes

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was a grave challenge in which the entire nation stood united and displayed exemplary brotherhood.

He further said that the entire nation shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones during the earthquake of October 8, he expressed these views, in his message on the eve of commemorating the martyrs of the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The Speaker expressed the grief over irreparable loss of more than 80,000 people, belonging to Azad Kashmir & Northern Areas, due to the earthquake.

He further said that during the October 8 earthquake, the entire nation extended complete social and financial support to their distressed brothers & sisters.

While lauding the rescue & relief efforts made by the entire nation, he stated that the support extended to the victims gave them courage & strength to recover mentally & physically.

Speaker Sadiq, while recalling the resolve of the entire nation to assist the victims of the October 8 earthquakes, stated, yet again we are in need of that same unity & solidarity.

He reiterated that the contemporary challenges being faced by the nation also need to be addressed with that exact unity & brotherhood.

He also prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of those martyred in the earthquake of October 8, 2005 and to protect the country from such calamities in the future.