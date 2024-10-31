Open Menu

Ayaz Extends Diwali Greetings To Hindu Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday extended warm greetings to Pakistan's Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Speaker conveyed his best wishes and highlighted Diwali as a festival of light, peace, and joy for everyone.

"Diwali is a festival of lights," remarked Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and added, "This celebration brings a message of light, peace, and happiness for all."

Emphasising the importance of equal rights, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, "All citizens residing in Pakistan are entitled to equal rights and protection." He further noted that sharing in each other’s joys and sorrows is essential for promoting interfaith harmony and fostering a spirit of brotherhood.

The Speaker acknowledged the significant role minority communities play in Pakistan's development, lauding their contributions as invaluable.

"The Constitution of Pakistan provides full assurance of rights protection for minorities," he emphasized, reaffirming that Parliament has consistently taken steps for the welfare and protection of minority communities.

Ayaz Sadiq said that every citizen in Pakistan has the right to live according to their religious beliefs and practices, free from discrimination.

"For the development and prosperity of our nation, we must work together in unity," he said.

