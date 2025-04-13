Ayaz Extends Greetings To Sikh Community On Baisakhi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community residing in Pakistan as well as around the globe, and especially to the Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival.
In a felicitation message, he said that Baisakhi symbolizes love, joy and the arrival of spring, bringing with it a spirit of celebration, gratitude and renewed hope.
He said that Baisakhi holds not only religious significance for the Sikh community but also marks a beautiful celebration of spring, enriching the vibrant and diverse cultural fabric of our land.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of various religions, ethnicities and cultures, where religious and cultural festivals serve as expressions of societal diversity and harmony.
Hee acknowledged the vital role that minorities play in the country’s development, social cohesion and promotion of national unity.
Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all its citizens and ensures complete freedom for minorities to celebrate their religious festivals and traditions.
He said that the the Parliament is committed to safeguarding the rights of minorities and the respect shown toward their religious occasions reflects the tolerance and interfaith harmony upheld by the Parliament, the government and the people of Pakistan
NA Speaker extended a warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims who have traveled from around the world to Pakistan and expressed hope that their stay in the country would be spiritually fulfilling.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also extended warm congratulations to Members of Parliament from the Sikh community and to the entire Sikh fraternity on this joyous occasion of Baisakhi.
He said that Baisakhi conveys a message of peace, love and brotherhood, which fosters harmony and unity in society.
Mustafa Shah underscored the importance of interfaith harmony, saying that festivals like Baisakhi serve as a means to strengthen relations among people of different religions and ethnicities.
Moreover, he affirmed that Pakistan is a multicultural and multi-religious nation where all citizens have the full right to live according to their religion, beliefs and traditions.
He said that all communities residing in Pakistan are entitled to equal rights and have complete freedom to celebrate their religious festivals.
Such occasions promote national unity, tolerance, and respect for humanity, he added.
Mustafa Shah expressed hope that the festival of Baisakhi would bring happiness to the Sikh community and contribute to the promotion of inter-faith harmony, religious tolerance and peace across the country.
