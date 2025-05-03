Open Menu

Ayaz Felicitates Armed Forces, Scientists, Engineers On Successful Test Of Abdali Weapon System

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Ayaz felicitates armed forces, scientists, engineers on successful test of Abdali Weapon System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, scientists and engineers of the country on the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System.

In his congratulatory message, the Speaker said that the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System has further strengthened Pakistan's defense capabilities and stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to ensuring its security.

He emphasized that the professional services of the scientists and engineers who have made Pakistan's defense impregnable will always be remembered.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed pride in the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, acknowledging their tireless efforts in reinforcing the country’s defense.

He said the entire nation holds their talents in high regard and prays for their continued success.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s defense is in strong and secure hands and no adversary can dare to look at the country with ill intent as long as the armed forces stand guard.

The Speaker offered his best wishes to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, calling them national heroes and a source of pride for the country.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan