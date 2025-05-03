- Home
- Pakistan
- Ayaz felicitates armed forces, scientists, engineers on successful test of Abdali Weapon System
Ayaz Felicitates Armed Forces, Scientists, Engineers On Successful Test Of Abdali Weapon System
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, scientists and engineers of the country on the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System.
In his congratulatory message, the Speaker said that the successful test of the Abdali Weapon System has further strengthened Pakistan's defense capabilities and stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to ensuring its security.
He emphasized that the professional services of the scientists and engineers who have made Pakistan's defense impregnable will always be remembered.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed pride in the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, acknowledging their tireless efforts in reinforcing the country’s defense.
He said the entire nation holds their talents in high regard and prays for their continued success.
Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s defense is in strong and secure hands and no adversary can dare to look at the country with ill intent as long as the armed forces stand guard.
The Speaker offered his best wishes to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, calling them national heroes and a source of pride for the country.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh CM orders restoration of smooth traffic operation at port area4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews operations, environmental impact of KCF4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates armed forces, scientists, engineers on successful test of Abdali Weapon System4 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consulate organises National Sovereignty, Children' Day4 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts first ever 'AI-Governance, Regulatory Innovation Challenge'4 minutes ago
-
DPM, Swiss FM discuss regional security situation4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat led rally regarding solidarity with armed forces4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces to eliminate 5 terrorists in KP5 minutes ago
-
Court sentenced criminals in murder case5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile15 minutes ago
-
Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam15 minutes ago
-
DPM felicitates armed forces, nation on successful launch of Abdali missile15 minutes ago