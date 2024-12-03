Open Menu

Ayaz Felicitates National Blind Cricket Team On Winning T20 World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Ayaz felicitates National Blind Cricket Team on winning T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the national blind cricket team for their remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup.

He lauded their outstanding performance throughout the tournament, particularly in the final match against Bangladesh, where they showcased exceptional skills and determination.

Ayaz Sadiq commended the team's dedication and resilience, describing them as a symbol of pride for the nation.

He expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors, hoping they would continue to achieve similar success and uphold their winning streak in the years to come.

“By winning the World Cup title, the national blind cricket team has brought great fame to the country,” said the Speaker, adding that the entire nation is proud of their accomplishments.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Speaker remarked, “Winning the T20 World Cup on such a special occasion is a source of immense joy for the entire nation.”

