Ayaz Felicitates National Blind Cricket Team On Winning T20 World Cup
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the national blind cricket team for their remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup.
He lauded their outstanding performance throughout the tournament, particularly in the final match against Bangladesh, where they showcased exceptional skills and determination.
Ayaz Sadiq commended the team's dedication and resilience, describing them as a symbol of pride for the nation.
He expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors, hoping they would continue to achieve similar success and uphold their winning streak in the years to come.
“By winning the World Cup title, the national blind cricket team has brought great fame to the country,” said the Speaker, adding that the entire nation is proud of their accomplishments.
Highlighting the significance of this achievement coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Speaker remarked, “Winning the T20 World Cup on such a special occasion is a source of immense joy for the entire nation.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs DPCC’s meeting4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi visits Data Darbar14 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal congratulates PSX for stellar 60% growth in 202414 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to creat an equitable society for PWDs: Bilawal14 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down24 minutes ago
-
PCP observes International Day of PWDs44 minutes ago
-
Free glucometers distributed among deserving diabetes patients at MTH44 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs. 33 bln in five months44 minutes ago
-
Excise inspector held for taking bribe54 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs authorities to ensure timely completion of Metro Bus Corridor repair work54 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in a road mishap1 hour ago
-
PJA launches two training programs1 hour ago