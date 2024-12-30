Open Menu

Ayaz Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of LPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday extended his congratulations to Arshad Ansari for being elected as President of the Lahore Press Club (LPC) Zahid Abid as Secretary and other newly elected office-bearers.

In his message, the Speaker commended the vital role of media in strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values.

He emphasized that freedom of the press and the right to freedom of expression are essential components of a complete democratic system.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the journalistic community has always played a significant role in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

The Speaker reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to effective legislation aimed at ensuring the welfare and protection of the rights of journalists.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected office-bearers of the Lahore Press Club.

