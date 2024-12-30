Ayaz Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of LPC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday extended his congratulations to Arshad Ansari for being elected as President of the Lahore Press Club (LPC) Zahid Abid as Secretary and other newly elected office-bearers.
In his message, the Speaker commended the vital role of media in strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values.
He emphasized that freedom of the press and the right to freedom of expression are essential components of a complete democratic system.
Ayaz Sadiq said that the journalistic community has always played a significant role in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.
The Speaker reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to effective legislation aimed at ensuring the welfare and protection of the rights of journalists.
He also conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected office-bearers of the Lahore Press Club.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews progress of mega projects in Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC1 minute ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished11 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC11 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to address issues of water shortage in Gwadar: ADC12 minutes ago
-
Arslan express sorrow over loss of lives in a road accident12 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held; snatched bikes recovered in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
KILL32 minutes ago
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean51 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House51 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects51 minutes ago