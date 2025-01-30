Open Menu

Ayaz Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of RIUJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of RIUJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) as a result of their annual elections.

The newly elected office bearers include Tariq Ali Virk (President), Asif Bashir Chaudhry (General Secretary), Bashir Usmani (Senior Vice President), Ammar Barlas (Vice President), Nadeem Chaudhry (Finance Secretary), Raja Bashir Usmani, Afshan Qureshi, Asma Nawaz, Sobia Mushtaq, Aftab Jahan, Ali Akhtar, Tasleem Abbasi, Rana Farhan Aslam, Ghufran Chishti, Nawabzada Shah Ali, and Asad Sheer (Executive Body Members).

In his congratulatory message, Ayaz Sadiq expressed that the success of the newly elected officials is a clear indication of the strong trust reposed in their leadership by the journalist community.

He expressed confidence that the new office-bearers will play a significant role in addressing the challenges faced by the journalist community of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

Ayaz Sadiq has further stated that the contributions of the journalist community towards the restoration and strengthening of democracy are invaluable.

He reaffirmed his commitment that Parliament will continue to play an active role in promoting the welfare of the journalistic community and addressing their concerns.

Ayaz Sadiq also expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers of RIUJ will continue to serve diligently in promoting democracy in the country and in raising public issues within the corridors of power.

He conveyed his best wishes for the future success and accomplishments of the newly elected officials of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists.

