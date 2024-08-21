Ayaz, Ghulam Mustafa express grief over tragic incident in Yazd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to an incident that occurred to a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd, Iran.

In their separate messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have lamented over the loss of precious human lives in an unfortunate incident where a bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir Check Point, Iran.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathy with the affected families and termed the loss of precious human lives as irreparable.They said that they share the deep sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased with the highest rank in Jannah and to also grant solace to the bereaved families.