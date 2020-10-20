Ayaz Hussain Memon assumes charge as SE works & services department

Department of Services, General Administration and Coordination Sindh Government has posted Engineer Ayaz Hussain Memon as Superintending Engineer Works and Services Shaheed Benazirabad

Engineer Ayaz Hussain Memon has taken over the charge of office and started working.