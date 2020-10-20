Ayaz Hussain Memon Assumes Charge As SE Works & Services Department
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:38 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Services, General Administration and Coordination Sindh Government has posted Engineer Ayaz Hussain Memon as Superintending Engineer Works and Services Shaheed Benazirabad.
Engineer Ayaz Hussain Memon has taken over the charge of office and started working.