Ayaz Kalyar Removed From AD AEC On Public Complaint

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 09:51 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :On public complaints, the Administrator HMC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has removed Fayaz Kalyar, an Assistant working as Assistant Director Anti Encroachment Cell (AEC) Latifabad from the post with immediate effect.

According to office order, Manzoor Ali Zardari, Director Anti Encroachment Cell has been assigned the responsibilities to supervise the work of Latifabad Zone till further orders.

