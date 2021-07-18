Ayaz Latif condoles death of Mumtaz Bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT) Chief Ayaz Latif Palejo has expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of veteran politician Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto who breathed his last in Karachi on Sunday.

According to party's Spokesman Ashraf Palejo, QAT Chief expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of nationalist leader Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

Palejo said Mumtaz Bhutto was a straightforward and transparent politician of the country who had played an important role in providing awareness to the people of Sindh for their national rights.