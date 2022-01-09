Ayaz Latif denounces early closure of sugar mills in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo has condemned the early closure of the sugar mills and termed this act as anti-agriculture and anti-farmers.

In a statement here Sunday Palijo said the mills had been closed for the last 3 days and the farmers were being forced to sell their sugarcane crop at a throwaway price.

He added that the delay in the cane procurement was drying the crop and causing huge financial losses to the farmers.

"The Sindh government is staging a drama of being powerless before the mills instead of taking legal action," he deplored.

He blamed the provincial government, the mills and the traders for being involved in financial murder of the farmers and agricultural economy by reducing the prices of the crops when they were in abundant supply.