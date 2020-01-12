Ayaz Latif deplores over acute shortage of libraries in province

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, has pointed out an acute shortage of libraries in the province and asked the Sindh government to establish the same.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo said the provincial government should set up libraries at the union council levels in the province.

"It is incumbent upon the government to establish libraries and computer centers specially for the youth to help them acquire education," he emphasized.

He asked the provincial government to explain why it failed to build universities in several districts of Sindh.

"Why thousands of government schools and colleges are closed?" he questioned.

"Why industrial zones are not being created to provide employment?" he further asked.

He also deplored the never-ending cycle of electricity load shedding and the gas load shedding during winters.

"The youth should educate themselves in order to help lift Sindh from the prevalent system of corruption, unemployment, hunger and despondency," he said.