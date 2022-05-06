UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Latif Express Concern Over Water Shortage In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in Sindh

The Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo has deplored that the water shortage in Sindh has reached 60 percent, destroying the crops and creating drinking water scarcity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo has deplored that the water shortage in Sindh has reached 60 percent, destroying the crops and creating drinking water scarcity.

In a statement issued here on Friday Palijo said the crops like cotton, rice, mangoes and dates had been hit by the shortage which had dealt a blow to the Indus delta as well.

He held the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) responsible for the situation.

He alleged that the influential landlords steal whatever meager water was available in the system and the small and medium farmers were left high and dry.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Water Pakistan Awami Tehreek Cotton

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

4 minutes ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

4 minutes ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

36 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.