Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in Sindh

The Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo has deplored that the water shortage in Sindh has reached 60 percent, destroying the crops and creating drinking water scarcity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo has deplored that the water shortage in Sindh has reached 60 percent, destroying the crops and creating drinking water scarcity.

In a statement issued here on Friday Palijo said the crops like cotton, rice, mangoes and dates had been hit by the shortage which had dealt a blow to the Indus delta as well.

He held the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) responsible for the situation.

He alleged that the influential landlords steal whatever meager water was available in the system and the small and medium farmers were left high and dry.