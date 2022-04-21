UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Latif Palejo Resigns As GDA Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Chairman Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palejo has resigned as secretary general of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

In a letter addressed to GDA chief Sayed Sibgatullah Shah Rashdi "Pir Pagara", Ayaz Latif Palejo said he had served as GDA secretary general with commitment but no positive response was given to his suggestions.

Describing Pir Pagara a brave and steadfast leader of the historical "Hur Movement", Ayaz Latif said he always submitted several proposals for converting GDA into a vibrant Alliance but no positive response was accorded to his suggestions.

Palejo said, keeping in view of the present circumstances he could not carry on his responsibilities as GDA Secretary General and tender his resignation.

