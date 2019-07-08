UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Latif Palijo Condemns Demolition Of 150 Homes In Islamkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo has condemned the demolition of 150 homes in Islamkot taluka of Tharparkar district by Sindh Government's Forest and Revenue departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Palijo said the people whose homes were demolished were living there for over 4 decades.

He blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government for highhandedness while snatching shelter from the people.

He also deplored the demolition of homes in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad.

"The land vacated by razing the houses will be given in hundreds of acres to the real estate developers," he said.

