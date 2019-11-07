Ayaz Latif Palijo condemns manhandling of protesting college teachers

(@imziishan)

The President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has condemned the manhandling of the college teachers by the police in Karachi the other day

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Palijo said the Sindh government's onslaught on the peacefully protesting teachers was a condemnable act.

"The protesting farmers, lady health workers, revenue and municipal staff besides the teaching community have been subjected to tortuous manhandling from time to time in Karachi," he bemoaned.

He deplored that Karachi was Sindh's capital but the peaceful protesters were not allowed to hold demonstrations to demand their rights.

Palijo demanded that whoever order action against the protesting teachers should be booked in FIR and arrested.He said all the demands of the teachers should be accepted.

Commenting on the autopsy report of death of a student in her hostel room in Bibi Asifa Dental College, Larkana, he said the DNA test should be done of all the people who were in contact with the deceased Namrita Chandani.

"Namrita's death is more a case of murder than a suicide," he observed and maintained that the varsity's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Attaur Rehman and her administration failed to act according to the law.