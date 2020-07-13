Ayaz Latif palijo pays tribute to Kashmiris martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo has said that tens of thousands of Kashmiri people have embraced martyrdom since 1931 but they are yet to get justice.

In a statement here Monday, Palijo lamented that during the last 9 decades the Kashmiri people were subjected to torture, rape, illegal detention and killings.

"But the Kashmiris have neither grown tired nor bowed to the cruelty and injustices that they were being meted out since the pre-partition reign of Raja Gulab Singh Dogra," he observed.

He deplored that India had consistently violated the resolutions passed by the United Nations with regard to Kashmir as well as provisions of the human rights as enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

"Still we firmly believe that the untiring struggle for freedom by the Kashmiris will reap fruition," he said.

He said that 220 million people of Pakistan would continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they wonindependence.