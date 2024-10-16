- Home
Ayaz Lauds Pakistan's Pivotal Role In Fostering Regional Cooperation Via SCO Platform
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and all other stakeholders for the successful organization of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit
The prestigious event, attended by heads of governments and senior officials from member states, showcases Pakistan’s growing stature on the international stage.
In a statement, Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the significance of the SCO in strengthening cooperation and collective action across key areas, including sustainable development, regional connectivity, economic integration, climate action, and poverty alleviation.
"The outcomes of this summit will undoubtedly contribute to a safer, more prosperous future for the region and the world," he noted.
The Speaker also expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of all those involved in making the event a resounding success. "Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have brought immense pride to Pakistan. Alhamdulillah, their efforts have paid off, and it is truly a proud moment for the nation."
