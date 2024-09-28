Ayaz lauds tireless efforts of media organizations, journalists in promoting truth, democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday, expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of media organizations, journalists, and press associations across Pakistan in promoting truth, transparency, and democracy.

In a message on the occasion of World News Day, he acknowledged the media's vital role in safeguarding democracy and promoting accountability within society.

He said, "By providing accurate, reliable, and timely information, the media helps build an informed and engaged public."

"Responsible journalism not only informs the public but ensures their participation in the democratic process," Ayaz Sadiq said.

"The media acts as the voice of the people, bringing their concerns to the corridors of power," he added.

Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted the importance of journalism in upholding the principles of truth, justice, and equality.

He noted the growing challenge of combating misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging journalists to fulfill their duty by ensuring fact-based, impartial reporting.

"Journalists must play a key role in ensuring fact-based and unbiased news," he stressed.

Sadiq paid tribute to journalists working under difficult and dangerous conditions to uncover the truth, honoring their sacrifices and dedication.

"A free and independent media is essential for Pakistan's progress and prosperity,"he reiterated.

He saluted those who risk their lives for the sake of public awareness.

"A free media is essential for the country's progress and prosperity," he said, assuring that the National Assembly will continue to protect freedom of expression," he added.

App/zah-sra