Ayaz Meets Leaders Of Government, Opposition

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday met with the leaders of the government and opposition at the Parliament House cafeteria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday met with the leaders of the government and opposition at the Parliament House cafeteria.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sher Ali Arbab, Syed Naveed Qamar, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr Darshan and Malik Abrar Ahmed, said a news release.

National Assembly Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Government Opposition

