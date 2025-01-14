Ayaz Meets Leaders Of Government, Opposition
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday met with the leaders of the government and opposition at the Parliament House cafeteria
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025)
The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sher Ali Arbab, Syed Naveed Qamar, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr Darshan and Malik Abrar Ahmed, said a news release.
