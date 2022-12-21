UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Melo-2022 From Dec 23-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:48 PM

The 8th addition of a three-day "Ayaz Melo" will be held here at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe, Sindh Museum, from December 23 -25.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 8th addition of a three-day "Ayaz Melo" will be held here at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe, Sindh Museum, from December 23 -25.

Sindh Minister for Education, Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sayed Sardar Ali Shah will formally inaugurate the event at 3 pm.

The event will highlight the literary contribution of the great poet and philosopher of Sindhi language Shaikh Mubarak Ali popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz.

As per the program, the inaugural ceremony will be attended and addressed by Sindh Minister for education and Culture Sayed Sardar Shah, Nasir Abbas Nayar, Dr Shah Muhammad Marri, Noor ul Huda Shah, Jami Chandio and Asma Sherazi.

On the first day of the event, the launching ceremony of senior journalist Asma Sherazi's book "Kahani Bary Ghar Ki" will be held and moderated by Zakia Aijaz while writer Noor ul Huda Shah, journalists Riaz Sohail and Nazir Leghari will be the speakers of the session.

In the evening, artist Suhaee Abro will present a dance performance and later on Mehfil Ayaz will be held.

Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe continues the tradition of organizing Ayaz Melo since 2015 to pay tribute to the great modern poet of Sindh Shaikh Ayaz.

