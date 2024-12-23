Ayaz Melo concludes with substantive narratives of intellectuals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A 10th Ayaz Mela was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor like every year at the Khana Badosh Café and Mumtaz Mirza Hall in Hyderabad, featuring several sessions and colorful ceremonies.

Renowned intellectuals, poets, writers, dramatists and others have participated in this festival.

Among the organizers are Amar Sindhu, Irfana Malah and Haseen Musarat Shah, whose hard work has added charm to this event.

One of the informative sessions, Doongar Mathay Deenhraa ( Youth of Sindh) gained too much applause from the audience was hosted by Sorath Sindhu and attended by Sameena Naz Abro and others have enriched the festival with their creative talents.

The festival concluded by spreading a literary atmosphere with energy.

Ayaz Melo was attended by high-profile literary figures from Sindh as well as different parts of the country.

APP/nsm