Ayaz Melo To Begin On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

A 5-day "Ayaz Melo" to be organized by Khana Badosh writer’s cafe in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department from 21 to 25 December

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A 5-day "Ayaz Melo" to be organized by Khana Badosh writer’s cafe in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department from 21 to 25 December.

According to details, over 173 speakers affiliated with literature and creative critics will deliver speeches and conversations.

Representing centuries-old Indus civilization, around 173 speakers from Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Islamabad, Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lahore, Sahiwal cities of Punjab, Saraiki Waseb, Quetta and Khuzdar cities of Balochistan and Sindh would express their views on various topics.

Over 50 artists and Singers of Sindh would perform on the occasion including Sitar Nawaz, Shahnai, Chang, Tabla Nawaz, Dholak Nawaz and other tunes.

Five “Soormis” would perform on the “Surs” narrated by Shah Latif Bhitai in his poetry.

Around 32 literary sessions will be part of "Ayaz Melo" including 19 Sindhi, and urdu research, political and social sessions and book launching ceremonies.

