Ayaz, Mustafa Commend Bravery Of Security Agencies To Successfully Thwart Terrorists Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday applauded bravery and fearlessness of Pakistani security agencies to successfully thwart the terrorists attack on Gwadar Port Authority Balochistan

Ayaz Sadiq has applauded the timely action of security Agencies to save country from possible tragedy and loss of innocent Humans lives.

He said that the whole nation stands firmly with its security forces to eliminate scourge of terrorists.

He said that Pakistani security agencies along with its people would not leave any stone unturned to eradicate terrorism and extremism from its roots.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also commended the timely intervention of Security Agencies to thwart terrorists attacks on Gwadar Port Authority.

He said that Pakistani security Agencies are the bravest in the world which would surely defeat terrorists and would their nefarious designs.

"Every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces to eliminate terrorism from soil of Pakistan" he added.

