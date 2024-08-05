Ayaz, Mustafa condole over demise of Mumtaz Mustafa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly(NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker NA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Monday condoled over the sudden demise of Member NA Advocate Mumtaz Mustafa from Rahim Yaar Khan NA-171.

In their separate condolence messages to the bereaved family, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid rich tributes to the political and social services of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa.

They have also expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the MNA.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.