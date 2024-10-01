Ayaz, Naik Discuss Challenges Of Muslim Ummah, Stress Unity, Religious Harmony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday warmly welcomed renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik at the Parliament House and discussed significant issues including the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah and the promotion of interfaith harmony.
Dr. Zakir Naik appreciated the love and hospitality shown by the people of Pakistan, remarking, "The people of Pakistan are truly loving and welcoming."
Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah, urging Muslims to set aside their differences and unite under the guidance of the Holy Quran and Sunnah. He reiterated that islam is a complete code of life, advocating for peace, tolerance, and love.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq echoed that Islamic teachings are founded on the principles of peace, brotherhood, and harmony.
"The Muslim Ummah must unite and work together for collective progress," he said. He further lauded Dr. Naik's efforts in promoting Islam's message of peace and love globally.
Ayaz highlighted Pakistan's commitment to ensuring equal rights for all citizens under the Constitution, including the protection of minorities' rights. He emphasized that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity. "Pakistan is playing a proactive role at the global stage in promoting peace and religious harmony," he added.
Dr. Naik appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in spreading the true message of Islam and promoting unity within the Muslim world. "My mission is to highlight the true message of Islam as a religion of peace and love," he maintained.
After the meeting, Dr. Naik, accompanied by Ayaz, toured the National Assembly Hall.
