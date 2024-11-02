Open Menu

Ayaz Nominates Five Members For Judicial Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ayaz nominates five members for Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz on Saturday nominated five members for the formation of a Judicial Commission for the appointment of Judges in the Higher Judiciary

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission regarding forming a judicial commission to appoint judges in the higher judiciary.

The Speaker nominated the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed of PML (N).

Senator Farooq Naek and Senator Shibli Faraz have also been nominated from the Senate while Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been nominated as a woman member of the Judicial Commission by the Speaker NA.

All nominations have been forwarded to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission.

According to the 26th Amendment, five members of Parliament are to be included in the Judicial Commission.

The nomination of Names from the Parliament is on the basis of equal representation from both the government and the opposition. The Supreme Court has received all nominations.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq forwarded these names after consulting Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and all the parliamentary parties.

The female member of the Judicial Commission, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, hails from Balochistan and is a former Senator.

These nominations were made by the Speaker of the National Assembly as per sub-paragraph (viii) of clause (2) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which permits the Speaker NA to nominate a woman or a non-Muslim to the Judicial Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Supreme Court Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Women All From Government Opposition 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

11 minutes ago
 Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates c ..

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo

20 minutes ago
 Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax sho ..

IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall

42 minutes ago
 NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commissi ..

NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments

53 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..

1 hour ago
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

1 hour ago
 FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bai ..

FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

4 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

5 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan