Ayaz Nominates Five Members For Judicial Commission
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz on Saturday nominated five members for the formation of a Judicial Commission for the appointment of Judges in the Higher Judiciary
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission regarding forming a judicial commission to appoint judges in the higher judiciary.
The Speaker nominated the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed of PML (N).
Senator Farooq Naek and Senator Shibli Faraz have also been nominated from the Senate while Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been nominated as a woman member of the Judicial Commission by the Speaker NA.
All nominations have been forwarded to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission.
According to the 26th Amendment, five members of Parliament are to be included in the Judicial Commission.
The nomination of Names from the Parliament is on the basis of equal representation from both the government and the opposition. The Supreme Court has received all nominations.
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq forwarded these names after consulting Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and all the parliamentary parties.
The female member of the Judicial Commission, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, hails from Balochistan and is a former Senator.
These nominations were made by the Speaker of the National Assembly as per sub-paragraph (viii) of clause (2) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which permits the Speaker NA to nominate a woman or a non-Muslim to the Judicial Commission.
