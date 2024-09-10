Ayaz orders collection of video footage from all entry points of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Tuesday said that he has ordered the collection of video footage from all entry points of the Parliament House and assured members that legal action will be taken based on the evidence gathered.

Responding to concerns raised by members, the Speaker called for taking a stand on the event of the previous night and said he would not remain silent on the issue.

He said that an FIR would be registered if deemed necessary after reviewing the footage.

Sadiq expressed his dismay over the incident, recalling that he had previously registered an FIR in 2014 when parliament was attacked.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif supported the Speaker's stance, said that the dignity of the House must be preserved.

Saeed Naveed Qamar called for a thorough investigation and appropriate actions concerning the incident.

Mir Manzoor Ali Talpur urged the Speaker to implement preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future, stressing the Speaker's role as the custodian of the House.

Shahida Akhtar Ali condemned past incidents, including those from 2014, and called for efforts to strengthen Parliament. She urged the Speaker to address the current situation with urgency.

APP/zah-sra