Ayaz Palejo advises youth to play role for eliminating corruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief of Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT), Ayaz Latif Palejo has called upon youth to keep focus on studies to end the system of nepotism and corruption in Sindh. Talking to the delegations of students belonging to different universities here on Tuesday, QAT chief advised the students to pay heed towards studies and move forward instead of wasting time.

There were immense opportunities for talented students in all over the world and doors of higher educational institutions were opened for them in developed countries as well, he maintained.

The corruption has destroyed infrastructure of our country which could only be revived by adopting a merit based system, he said and added that days were gone when wars had to be won through weapons but now it could be won through power of knowledge.