Ayaz Palijo Alleges PPP Of Deteriorating Education Sector

Fri 06th March 2020

Ayaz Palijo alleges PPP of deteriorating education sector

The Secretary Grand Democratic Alliance and President Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has alleged the Pakistan Peoples Party for deterioration of education sector in Sindh province

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that confession of Sindh Education Minister about closure of 13,000 schools and unfilled vacancies of teachers was a clear proof of PPP incompetence as the said party formed government seven times in Sindh and was in power since last 12 years but failed to address the issues of the people of the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that confession of Sindh Education Minister about closure of 13,000 schools and unfilled vacancies of teachers was a clear proof of PPP incompetence as the said party formed government seven times in Sindh and was in power since last 12 years but failed to address the issues of the people of the province.

