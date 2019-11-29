UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Palijo Demands Local People Employment In Thar Coal Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

The chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has demanded employment opportunities for local people in Thar Coal projects,adding that prior to appointment unemployed youth of local areas should be provided technical courses so that they could be able to play their due role for development of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has demanded employment opportunities for local people in Thar Coal projects,adding that prior to appointment unemployed youth of local areas should be provided technical courses so that they could be able to play their due role for development of the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that oil and gas were being explored from different districts of the province including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin and there was the dire need of overcoming the issue of unemployment by providing job opportunities to local youth in these fields after providing them technical knowledge.

He was critical over the performance of the rulers of provincial government adding that they are concentrating only to save their corruption instead to overcome the issues of unemployment, price hike, poverty and load shedding.

Ayaz Latif Palijo underlined the need of setting up industrial zones in each division of the province with employment priority to unemployed youth of local areas. Besides, loan on easy installments should also be provided to youth so that they could start their own business projects, he said and added the due to unemployment and price hike, the rate of poverty as well as acts of suicide have been increased in the province.

The QAT Chief said that devastation of agriculture sector was also the leading sources of unemployment where the growers were unable to sow their crops in maximum agriculture fields due to shortage of water. He called upon the government to focus its attention towards protection of agriculture sector and ensure availability of sufficient quantity of water for agriculture purpose.

