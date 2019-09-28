UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Palijo Laments Performance Of PPP Parliamentarians

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

The President Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has lamented the performance of the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples Party blaming that the progress and prosperity of Sindh was not on the agenda of PPP and they were blackmailing the institutions to save themselves and their leaders from accountability

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The President Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has lamented the performance of the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples Party blaming that the progress and prosperity of Sindh was not on the agenda of PPP and they were blackmailing the institutions to save themselves and their leaders from accountability.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the people of the coastal belt of Sindh including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin were in grip of poverty, hunger and backwardness despite the fact that those districts contributing billions of rupees in respect of fisheries, oil and gas exploration.

The youth of the districts have been deprived of the health, education and employment facilities and the anti-people attitude of PPP Senators, MNAs and MPAs has compelled them to involve in anti-social activities.

He said that the hours long load shedding in rural parts of the province had destroyed the socio economic activities of the residents, but the PPP parliamentarian were remained silent on the issue even the policies of the provincial government had deprived the people of getting quality education and health facilities.

He emphasized the need of provision of quality education and health facilities to the people with development in every nook and corner of the province.

