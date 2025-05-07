Ayaz pays rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, PAF for swift, decisive response to enemy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the cowardly and unprovoked attack carried out by Indian forces last night targeting mosques and civilian populations inside Pakistan.

While addressing the session of the National Assembly, the Speaker said that the enemy launched this aggression under the cover of darkness, deliberately targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, who were martyred in the attack.

The Speaker lauded the resolute and effective response of the Pakistan armed forces and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), saying that their swift retaliation proved beyond doubt that the defence of the homeland is impregnable.

He reassured the nation that Pakistan’s military is fully capable of responding forcefully to any form of aggression.

Ayaz Sadiq also extended heartfelt appreciation to the members of the National Assembly, particularly leaders from the opposition, for rising above political differences and standing together as one united voice in defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.

He emphasized that this display of unity and solidarity within Parliament reflects the strength and spirit of the Pakistani people in the face of external threats.