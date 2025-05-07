Open Menu

Ayaz Pays Rich Tribute To Pakistan Armed Forces, PAF For Swift, Decisive Response To Enemy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Ayaz pays rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, PAF for swift, decisive response to enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the cowardly and unprovoked attack carried out by Indian forces last night targeting mosques and civilian populations inside Pakistan.

While addressing the session of the National Assembly, the Speaker said that the enemy launched this aggression under the cover of darkness, deliberately targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, who were martyred in the attack.

The Speaker lauded the resolute and effective response of the Pakistan armed forces and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), saying that their swift retaliation proved beyond doubt that the defence of the homeland is impregnable.

He reassured the nation that Pakistan’s military is fully capable of responding forcefully to any form of aggression.

Ayaz Sadiq also extended heartfelt appreciation to the members of the National Assembly, particularly leaders from the opposition, for rising above political differences and standing together as one united voice in defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.

He emphasized that this display of unity and solidarity within Parliament reflects the strength and spirit of the Pakistani people in the face of external threats.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

56 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

1 hour ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan