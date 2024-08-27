Ayaz Pays Tribute To Brave Security Forces
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating 25 terrorists during the operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in the Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The Speaker also honored the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the operation. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs.
"The security forces and the people of Pakistan are resolute in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country," he said.
"The brave personnel of our armed forces have been fighting the terrorists courageously, and they will continue to eliminate them.
He said that terrorists are the enemies of humanity and are fearful of Pakistan's development and prosperity.
He underscored that the sacrifices made by the brave personnel of the armed forces will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.
"The sacrifices of the martyrs and the courage of their families will always be remembered in history with golden words," he added.
The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and solace and patience for the bereaved families.
