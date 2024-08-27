Open Menu

Ayaz Pays Tribute To Brave Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Ayaz pays tribute to brave security forces

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating 25 terrorists during the operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in the Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating 25 terrorists during the operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in the Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Speaker also honored the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the operation. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

"The security forces and the people of Pakistan are resolute in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country," he said.

"The brave personnel of our armed forces have been fighting the terrorists courageously, and they will continue to eliminate them.

"

He said that terrorists are the enemies of humanity and are fearful of Pakistan's development and prosperity.

He underscored that the sacrifices made by the brave personnel of the armed forces will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

"The sacrifices of the martyrs and the courage of their families will always be remembered in history with golden words," he added.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and solace and patience for the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Resolute Gold From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan