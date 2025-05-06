Ayaz Pays Tribute To Parliamentarians For Bravely Confronting Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place on May 6, 2018, targeting Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
In his statement, the Speaker lauded Federal Minster Ahsan Iqbal for his courage and resilience in the face of a life-threatening assault, calling it a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service and democratic values.
Ayaz Sadiq also said that all parliamentarians—whether present in the House or not—have consistently demonstrated exceptional bravery and resolve in the face of terrorism.
He said that members of Parliament have not only confronted such threats with courage but have also remained steadfast in fulfilling their responsibilities to the people of the country, even during the most trying times.
The Speaker highlighted that terrorism has posed a persistent challenge to Pakistan’s democratic institutions, but the determination and unity of its elected representatives have served as a powerful response to those who seek to undermine the country’s democratic process.
Ayaz Sadiq paid glowing tribute to all members of Parliament for their unwavering dedication and brave stand against terrorism.
APP/sra-zah
