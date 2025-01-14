Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday visited the various sections of Parliament House, including the central mosque, to assess the cleanliness and ongoing maintenance work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday visited the various sections of Parliament House, including the central mosque, to assess the cleanliness and ongoing maintenance work.

During the visit, he expressed displeasure over the inadequate cleanliness arrangements and instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials to improve the standards of sanitation and expedite the completion of maintenance tasks.

While reviewing the maintenance work, the Speaker emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality of work at Parliament House.

He said that public funds collected through taxes must be utilized with utmost austerity and only for essential purposes.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Secretary General National Assembly Tahir Hussain, Secretary to the Speaker/Additional Secretary Administration Saeed Ahmed Matela, Advisor Legislation/Special Secretary Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Joint Secretary Administration Muhammad Jawad Abid and other senior officials from CDA were also present on the occasion.