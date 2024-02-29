Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar To Contest For Slot Of NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Secretariat of the National Assembly on Thursday accepted the nomination papers from candidates contesting for the slots of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the Pakistan Muslim League-N submitted his nomination papers for the Speaker of the National Assembly slot, while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) nominated Amir Dogar for the same position.

For the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly slot, Ghulam Mustafa Shah from the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Junaid Akbar Khan from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted their nomination papers.

The proposers for Sardar Ayaz Sadiq included Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar's nomination was proposed by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, and Dr. Amjad Ali Khan.

Ghulam Mustafa Shah's nomination for Deputy Speaker was proposed by Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani. Junaid Akbar's nomination was proposed by Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel, Muhammad Riaz Khan Fatiyana, and Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali.

The election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Abdul Aleem Khan Same Amjad Ali Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

3 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

37 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

3 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan