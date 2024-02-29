Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Secretariat of the National Assembly on Thursday accepted the nomination papers from candidates contesting for the slots of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the Pakistan Muslim League-N submitted his nomination papers for the Speaker of the National Assembly slot, while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) nominated Amir Dogar for the same position.

For the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly slot, Ghulam Mustafa Shah from the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Junaid Akbar Khan from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted their nomination papers.

The proposers for Sardar Ayaz Sadiq included Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar's nomination was proposed by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, and Dr. Amjad Ali Khan.

Ghulam Mustafa Shah's nomination for Deputy Speaker was proposed by Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani. Junaid Akbar's nomination was proposed by Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel, Muhammad Riaz Khan Fatiyana, and Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali.

The election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly is scheduled to take place on Friday.