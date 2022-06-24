UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq Appreciates Miftah Ismail For Presenting Balanced Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday appreciated Finance Minister Mifta Ismail for presenting a balanced budget in a difficult economic situation.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, all the international financial institutions had expressed their mistrust due to backtracking from the commitments made by the PTI government with them.

He was of the view that due to U-Turns with international financial institutions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country and the people of the country had suffered a lot.

"We have assured them that the incumbent government will honour all the commitments," he added.

The minister said that it was the point of view of coalition partners of the government not to increase the prices of petroleum products, but "We all have decided in the best interest of the country to save the state rather than the parties' politics".

He said it was unanimously decided to make some tough decisions to save the country from the Sri Lanka-like situation.

He said before finalizing the budget document, the government sat with the business community for listening to their suggestions.

He said the coalition government wanted to facilitate the business community.

The minister regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief staged a sit-in when Pakistan was negotiating with international institutions for financial assistance to steer the country out of the current crisis. "The power was dear to Imran Khan over the interest of the country," he added.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reminded that Imran Khan had refused to end the sit-in when the Chinese President was scheduled to visit Pakistan in 2014.

