Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Qaisar agreed to hold meeting between ruling coalition, PTI: Naveed Qamar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Monday said former Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and PTI leader Asad Qaisar had agreed a meeting will be held between the leaders of the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to the media here after offering condolence to an office bearer of Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, he hoped the negotiations between them would be meaningful.

The minister said the allies parties in the incumbent government would like to see the elections taking place at the appropriate time after completion of the tenure of the present assemblies.

He believed that the elections for all the assemblies should be held on the same day so that the results coming from one province did not affect the results of another province.