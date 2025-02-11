Ayaz Sadiq Asks Govt, Opposition To Nominate Members For Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday, said that a letter had been written to the government and opposition to nominate members for a parliamentary committee responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Responding to the Leader of the opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, the speaker said, "I have written to the government and the opposition to nominate members for the committee. Once the Names are received, the process for appointing the next Chief Election Commissioner will commence."
Addressing another matter, he said that it had been agreed no point of order would be raised during the Question Hour. "We are following the principles agreed upon during the meeting," he added.
Responding to another point, he asserted, "Nobody has the right to make statements against the Parliament of Pakistan. This is our prerogative."
He further expressed regret over the 2013 and 2024 Parliaments being labelled as illegitimate, saying, "This is not acceptable.
When you win, the Parliament is legitimate, but when others win, it is considered illegitimate."
Earlier, Omar Ayub, while speaking in the National Assembly, said that stronger institutions were essential for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country.
He urged the government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and ensure the rule of law across the country.
Ayub also called on the Federal government to fulfil its commitment to provide a 3% share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to the merged districts of the former FATA.
Regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, he said that he had also written a letter on the matter, stressing that an independent Election Commission was crucial for ensuring free and fair elections in the country.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Sadiq asks Govt, opposition to nominate members for committee5 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, narcotics recovered5 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders acquitted in Peshawar Corps Commander house attack case5 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead5 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking to stop upcoming CSS exams5 minutes ago
-
Conflicting parties in Kurram agree on plan to surrender weapons15 minutes ago
-
WCCIS delegation visits GCWUS15 minutes ago
-
Solid measures to be taken for Dera’s development: DC25 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept seeks annual performance reports from MTIs25 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange Project35 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week to celebrate heritage, poetry & nature35 minutes ago