Ayaz Sadiq Asks Govt, Opposition To Nominate Members For Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday, said that a letter had been written to the government and opposition to nominate members for a parliamentary committee responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Responding to the Leader of the opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, the speaker said, "I have written to the government and the opposition to nominate members for the committee. Once the Names are received, the process for appointing the next Chief Election Commissioner will commence."

Addressing another matter, he said that it had been agreed no point of order would be raised during the Question Hour. "We are following the principles agreed upon during the meeting," he added.

Responding to another point, he asserted, "Nobody has the right to make statements against the Parliament of Pakistan. This is our prerogative."

He further expressed regret over the 2013 and 2024 Parliaments being labelled as illegitimate, saying, "This is not acceptable.

When you win, the Parliament is legitimate, but when others win, it is considered illegitimate."

Earlier, Omar Ayub, while speaking in the National Assembly, said that stronger institutions were essential for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country.

He urged the government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and ensure the rule of law across the country.

Ayub also called on the Federal government to fulfil its commitment to provide a 3% share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to the merged districts of the former FATA.

Regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, he said that he had also written a letter on the matter, stressing that an independent Election Commission was crucial for ensuring free and fair elections in the country.

