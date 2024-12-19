Ayaz Sadiq Calls For Consistent Reforms In Parliamentary Process
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday emphasized the need for consistent reforms in the parliamentary process, suggesting that "mistakes from the past must be corrected."
“If the government gets more time, the opposition is unhappy; if the opposition gets more time, the government is upset,” Sadiq noted, while addressing the inaugural session of 18th Speakers Conference.
He stated that managing expectations is the toughest part of his position.
Terming the event a great honor, he highlighted the complexities of a speaker's role in balancing the demands of government, opposition, and backbenchers.
Sadiq called for mandatory annual Speakers Conferences and proposed training workshops for universities and colleges to educate students on parliamentary procedures.
Highlighting the critical role of chief whips, Sadiq said, “They are my eyes and ears. They know who needs time to speak and who doesn’t.” He praised Syed Khursheed Shah as a model chief whip who kept the house united.
The NA Speaker stressed the significance of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in ensuring transparency, sharing that billions of rupees were recovered through PAC recommendations.
“PACs play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency. We’ve recovered billions through their recommendations, but provincial assemblies must also empower their PACs to boost oversight and accountability,” he noted.
He also advocated for legislative bodies to focus on pressing issues like climate change, economic stability, and unemployment, while urging lawmakers to avoid personal attacks and prioritize constructive discussions.
Speaker Sadiq highlighted the importance of empowering young minds, pointing to the National Assembly's internship program as a model for provincial assemblies. “Our initiative has received over 3,500 applications, many from underprivileged students, and is helping to shape the next generation of leaders,” he said.
“We must institutionalize this forum to ensure continuity, unity, and collective progress,” Sadiq remarked, with a proposal to hold the next conference in Muzaffarabad.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir, he declared, “Kashmir remains close to our hearts.”
The 18th two-day Speakers conference began at the Parliament House in Islamabad today.
Speaker National Assembly is presiding over the conference.
Chairman Senate, speakers of all the provincial assemblies, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir as well as parliamentary leadership of all the political parties are attending the event.
