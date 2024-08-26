Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday praised the security forces for their successful operation in Balochistan, which resulted in the elimination of 21 terrorists.

In a press release, Sadiq lauded the bravery and dedication of the security personnel involved in the operation. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of 10 security forces members and 4 law enforcement officials who sacrificed their lives.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their profound loss.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the sacrifices made by the security forces and law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism have been invaluable.

He assured that the nation's commitment to eradicating terrorism remains steadfast and that the sacrifices of the security personnel will be remembered always.

The Speaker condemned the cowardly acts of terrorism and reaffirmed that such actions would not weaken the nation’s resolve. He stressed that the fight against terrorism would continue until the last terrorist is defeated.

Sadiq highlighted the unity of the entire nation in the effort to eliminate terrorism from the country. He also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience for the grieving families.