Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Condemns Ankara Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Ayaz Sadiq condemns Ankara terrorist attack

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist suicide attack on the aerospace industry in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist suicide attack on the aerospace industry in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

The Speaker remarked that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with the Parliament and the people of Turkey during this difficult time. "Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism," the Speaker said, adding that terrorists are enemies of humanity, with no religion or cause that justifies their actions.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan, being one of the countries most impacted by terrorism, deeply shares the grief of its Turkish brothers and sisters.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and asked Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs a high place in heaven, while giving strength and patience to the bereaved families.

The Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to standing by Turkiye in the fight against terrorism and called for global unity in the face of this shared threat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist National Assembly Suicide Attack Martyrs Shaheed Turkey Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Ankara All Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

12 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

11 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

16 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

16 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

16 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

22 minutes ago
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

22 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

22 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

22 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

9 minutes ago
 UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths ..

UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan