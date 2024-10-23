Ayaz Sadiq condemns Ankara terrorist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist suicide attack on the aerospace industry in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

The Speaker remarked that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with the Parliament and the people of Turkey during this difficult time. "Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism," the Speaker said, adding that terrorists are enemies of humanity, with no religion or cause that justifies their actions.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan, being one of the countries most impacted by terrorism, deeply shares the grief of its Turkish brothers and sisters.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and asked Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs a high place in heaven, while giving strength and patience to the bereaved families.

The Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to standing by Turkiye in the fight against terrorism and called for global unity in the face of this shared threat.