Ayaz Sadiq condemns attack on miners in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday, strongly condemned the armed attack on coal miners in the Duki district of Balochistan, which claimed the lives of 20 miners.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time," he said.

Ayaz Sadiq also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured miners and condemned the terrorists responsible for the attack, calling them enemies of humanity. "The ruthless individuals responsible for this heinous act do not deserve to be called humans," he said.

He vowed that the perpetrators of this disgraceful act will be dealt with severely. "The elements responsible for this incident will be arrested and brought to justice," the Speaker assured.